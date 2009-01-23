The Federal Stimulus Package and the CIO

Everyone is all a buzz about the Federal Stimulus package. Will it save the economy? Will it save my project? Will it save my job? The simple fact is nobody knows for certain. We do know a lot of the broad ideas. We are also starting to see a stronger emphasis on technology. It is pretty well accepted that funds will be targeted in a few key areas:

Every State CIO needs to realize that while few stimulus dollars, other than broadband and some education, will be direct IT funds. The opportunity is in the indirect spend that will follow. Even more important than the increased funding is the opportunity to reach out to the policy makers in your state and while they actually have reason to listen, demonstrate how IT is a part of all of these initiatives. It is your chance to claim or reclaim your seat at the table.

Don’t miss out. This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! If you need some input on how to maximize your opportunity, feel free to drop me a line. Even better tell us how your state is gearing up for the effort.

If you want to keep up with the latest on the stimulus package check out our stimulus blog at http://nationalstrategies.com