What is Your Personal Brand?

Every day we’re exposed to company brands. Maybe it’s that place where you pick up your favorite coffee or home improvement supplies or that suit or running shoes you love to wear. What are the characteristics of a successful brand? Well, it must be recognizable, solid, long-enduring and evolving. You can probably think of a slew of brands that meet these criteria. Increasing market share is typically an objective for all companies, and the brand is integral to helping a company achieve its success. Given today’s competitive employment environment, your personal brand is important. So, have you ever thought about your personal brand? Do you know what I mean when I refer to your personal brand?

If I could define a personal brand, I’d say it’s the way you define yourself. It’s the core of who you are, how people perceive you and the way you market yourself to the world. Let’s take President Obama, Bill Gates or even Jennifer Lopez. When you see them or hear their names, what do you think? Intelligent, reserved, forward thinking, astute, passionate, electrifying — the descriptions could go on and on. Now, think about yourself and the characteristics I mentioned about a successful brand. Examine your brand. Note to self: self-awareness is really important. Do you think your brand is recognizable (more positive or more negative), solid (most of the time), long enduring (is this good or bad), and evolving (is the evolution rapid enough)?

How would you like others to feel and think about your brand? Depending on how you answer that question, you may be wondering: is it possible to change my brand? Of course it is. Here’s a process you can take to begin living the brand you desire:

See it! Record what you need to visualize based on the brand you plan to create. Be it! Record what you need to begin doing based on the brand you plan to create. Live it! Determine the values and operating principles you need to adopt based on the authentic brand you plan to create. Begin modeling them consistently.

There you have it. Seems easy enough, right? If you’re thinking, “I know who I am, and I don’t care how others perceive me,” you may want to think again. Recognizing, protecting and understanding your personal brand can mean the difference between being on the fast track to somewhere versus a dead end.