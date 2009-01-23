Video Games 2009: Who Will Win the Console War?

In 2008, titles like Grand Theft Auto IV (5 million copies) and Wii Fit (4.5 million) helped the game industry reach $21 billion in sales. But with the recession, gaming may struggle to stay on top in 2009. So how will the big three game-makers fare?

Nintendo

The Nintendo Wii will continue to dominate console sales this year, as evidenced by a record-breaking holiday season — the company’s strategy of innovative controls coupled with casual games marketed to the mainstream proved successful. “It’s possible Wii sales will decline this year,” says Wedbush Morgan Securities analyst Michael Pachter. “But even if it goes from 29 to 22 million, it will still outsell the others.” The Wii will also benefit from the improved controls found with the Wii Motion Plus, which increases the precision of motion-detection — resulting in more natural character movements on screen. Nintendo will also continue to lead the portable field. The Nintendo DSi, which features a camera and memory card slot and is already available in Japan, is expected to be released in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2009.

And beyond? In 2010, hardcore gamers will flock back to the Wii, after many months away due to a lack of games that appeal to the enthusiast niche or have any innovative content. New Mario and Zelda titles, both likely making use of the Wii Motion Plus, will be released. And details about the Wii HD (comparable to the small improvements of the DSi) will set the blogs a-twitter. This hardware update will help bring the Wii up from its technical inferiority to the high-def generation, but don’t expect a completely new Nintendo platform until later. “Major new designs for consoles are on a 5 year cycle,” say David Shippy and Mickie Phipps, authors of The Race for a New Game Machine. “All of the console-makers are well on their way with designing next generation game hardware. But the next major new game consoles will probably be in the ’11 timeframe.”

Microsoft

Microsoft will continue to outpace Sony in 2009 (they sold twice the number of 360s than PS3s in November and December 2008). But, it is doubtful they will ever catch up to Nintendo’s system sales. The Xbox 360’s interface and online experience will continue to evolve and improve, and the company will continue to push the system toward the casual gaming public with family games and still more price cuts.

Microsoft will also find itself smack in the middle of one of gaming’s biggest controversies. When the economy tanks, used game sales increase, which creates friction with publishers over the sale of second-hand games. GameStop is estimated to have made $2 billion in used game sales this fiscal year. “Given the enormous costs of the blockbusters these days (north of $20 million) it’s a huge, huge bone of contention between publishers and retailers like GameStop,” says John Davison, cofounder of WhatTheyPlay.com. Used games have a large profit margin, and represent 42% of the GameStop’s gross profit — and game developers and publishers didn’t get a single cent.