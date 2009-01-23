Does the White House Have Wi-Fi?

Is the White House more of a museum than a working office? Does it even have WiFi?

MSNBC has reported that on their first day on the job, Obama’s White House staffers suffered from downgrades on every front. During the campaign and the transition, Obama’s team was a Mac shop; they arrived in the White House to find six-year-old Windows PCs and a mess of disconnected land-line phones. (Windows! The horror!)

Not only that — staffers were forbidden from accessing outside email accounts or chatting online, too. MSNBC quotes one Obama spokesperson as characterizing the transition as “kind of like going from an Xbox to an Atari.” Bummer.

However, Andrew Rasiej, co-founder of the blog TechPresident, notes that the President won’t be as isolated as we thought. “Obama is keeping his BlackBerry, or at least that’s the latest word,” he says. Even still, the White House doesn’t sound anywhere close to the standards of business 2.0. But what about life 2.0?

Not much better. “They are going to ban instant messaging from the White House,” says Rasiej, “so staff don’t get caught writing something as casually as if they were speaking it.” Putting as little information as possible into digital channels means less is lost in the event of a security breach. A casual attitude towards Internet communication could spell trouble, Rasiej says.

So no IM for Sasha and Malia. What about email? Can the girls and Michelle keep up email correspondence the way they used to?

“Internet Access will be available for the whole family, but under greater security control,” Rasiej says. Personal emails from the first lady and the kids are considered private, and won’t be subject to the post-Nixon Presidential Records Act, so the girls can feel free to dish to their friends without worrying those emails will ever become public domain.