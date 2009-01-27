50,000 Year Old Table and More from a Cutting-Edge Furniture Fair

This past weekend, one of the world’s best contemporary-furniture fairs wrapped up. IMM-Cologne isn’t the biggest, but it always hosts a sizable chunk of the world’s best designers. Here are the highlights:

Tables made of rough hewn, natural wood have been trendy for the last few years (which in turn was resuscitated from the drift-wood furniture rage from the 1950s). But architect Mario Botta blew all those forebears away. Nearly 40 feet long and weighing 3.8 tons, his table is almost certainly the oldest table in the world. It’s made of so-called millennial Kauri wood, which was felled in a storm 50,000 years ago, then naturally preserved in a muddy bog:

In a new line of office furniture for Arco, Bertjan Pot had the clever idea of making cabinets and drawers all customizable. They attach to the desk in any way you want, using magnets:

Norman Foster, an architect best known for his boundary-pushing use of technology, seemed in a misty-eyed, sentimental mood. He presented a sofa that harks back to the the fine-lined modernism of Mies van der Rohe: