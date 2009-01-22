Fujitsu’s Esprimo Green PC First to be Zero-Watt

Eco-friendly technology will take a teeny step forward when Fujitsu announces its Esprimo Green desktop PC in CeBIT in Germany this March. That’s because the otherwise-unexciting machine is the first to soak up zero electrical power when it’s in standby mode.

The imagery reveals the Esprimo series’ decidedly utilitarian looks, suggesting it’s aimed at businesses, where hundreds of machines with the ability to perform in an eco-friendly style will, of course, save companies a lot of cash.

The machines will come in a variety of pre-build specs, running either AMD or Intel CPUs up to quad-core power. Despite sitting effectively “dead” on your desk when its standing by, Fujitsu still says the machine is “administratable.” Which presumably means it’ll do wake-on-LAN actions, or perhaps Bluetooth wake-ups– whichever it is there must be some circuit inside running off a rechargeable power source that’s busy watching the ports to see if it needs to perk up the rest of the machine.

Fujitsu pulled the same trick with it a range of zero-watt monitors last year–these beat even the low power-sipping one watt or-so that normal LCD monitors consume when standing-by.

And though it’s a great step forward ecologically speaking, and Fujitsu’s done it first, we can actually expect to see a lot more PCs with this characteristic in the coming year. That’s because an EU mandate requires all new PCs sold in the union to conform to the “Off mode and Standby mode shall not exceed 1 Watt” regulation as of next year, as well as the fact that the machines must come “with enabled power management” abilities during this year.

