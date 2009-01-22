You’re Invited

I began the New Year with an invitation for you to join me in making 2009 the most amazing year of our lives. Many of you wrote down your personal commitments and shared them with The Company You Keep readers throughout the world. I have been delighted and inspired by your deep intentions for peace, harmony, laughter, and growth. All our readers would love for you to share your commitments and comments here.

Now that you’ve made your commitment for this new moment in time, what is the next step? How do you follow through with actions that support your evolutionary growth and the growth of your business? I am dedicated to helping transform our intentions into conscious choices. No matter what has happened up until now, we have the gift of undetermined capacity and we are all capable of making this year better than any we have known. I invite you to think about…

Accepting the now: When you accept life as it unfolds, offering no resistance, you become aware of the choices available in this moment. This doesn’t imply giving up desires or being a victim, but discovering the freedom to respond creatively. What opportunities are being presented to you right now? Is there a new business offering, a new commuting path, a new acquaintance, a new job, a new partner, a new offering that ‘the now’ is gifting you?

Accepting the signals of your body: Feel all of your body’s sensations. Whereas the mind lives in the past and the future, the body resides in the now and never doubts itself. It knows your truth and will guide you toward the most evolutionary choices. Those butterflies in your stomach, that ache in your heart, that pain in your back are all there to tell you that there is work to be done.

Accepting responsibility and commitment: With a deepened awareness, you can make new choices, let go of habits that no longer serve you, and commit to doing something different.

Change must come through us. It doesn’t happen to us. Our world is challenged everywhere we turn. There are riots in Greece; wars in Israel, Iran, Iraq, Venezuela, Pakistan; and a new President who is expected to wave a wand to change all of this. We are at a defining moment of our times. It is taking significant breakdown for a significant breakthrough. There is a palpable calling in the wind for things greater than we know or could have imagined. This calling is not coming gift-wrapped or just being handed to us. We will need to wake up early, knock on those doors, and walk in the cold to find those possibilities.

In “LIVING from the INSIDE OUT,” from author Alice Gravelle Kann invites us not to come from our plastic mansions, our job titles, our fancy dining experiences, or our designer clothes. Our experience with the subprime mortgage situation has been the inevitable result of living from the outside in. We lived from what others designed for us instead of from our consciousness. With guidance from books like, “Faking It Till You Make It,” Bernie Madoff becomes the ultimate manifestation of this thought. The things that we get cheap and are not authentically ours have to result in the fall of the house of cards, to wit, G.I. Gurdjieff (“All life is mathematics”), what goes up must come down, what goes in must come out. There is no free lunch we would want to eat.