Obama’s High-Tech Defenses: Bullet-Resistant Suit, Tank-Like Limo, and One Huge Gun

What kind of high-tech precautions were taken on inauguration day? Advanced ballistics fabrics, a truck-limo hybrid with bunker-like doors, and a trailing machine gun vehicle were among the latest defenses issued the President, in the face of at least one potential terrorist threat-alert issued to local and federal police, as reported by the AP.

The President’s primary layer of defense was sheer manpower: 12,500 active and reserve troops patrolled downtown Washington, DC, alongside heavily-armed police officers numbering in the thousands from DC’s Metropolitan police squad and surrounding auxiliary units. Secret Service SWAT teams were also on patrol; to date, the Secret Service employs about 3,500 agents.

The Department of Homeland Security rated the inauguration as a “national special security event,” requiring the military to patrol the Potomac with gun-boats, criss-cross the skies with air patrols, and keep surface-to-air weapons at the ready.

Besides his city-wide security detail, President Obama relied on two primary defenses during his inauguration day. The first was a bullet-resistant suit, possibly augmented by an ultra-thin bullet-resistant vest, made by a “high-security fashion” company called Miguel Caballero.

The Colombian company makes fashion clothing in three levels of bullet-resistance, the lowest of which can protect against a 9mm pistol and the highest of which can take a shot from a Mini Uzi or MP5 submachine gun. The Secret Service hasn’t disclosed which of Obama’s garments were bullet-resistant, but with Miguel Caballero making everything from bullet-resistant leather jackets to bullet-resistant tuxedo shirts, it could have been any or all of his suit and overcoat.

Obama’s second line of defense was his motorcade, which featured a brand-new hybrid security limousine made by Cadillac. Seen here in testing spy-shots, the new limo is a melange of truck and car parts, most likely based on GM’s Topkick light-duty truck platform. Starting from the bottom up, the presidential limo has Goodyear’s Regional RHS tires mounted on 19.5-inch wheels. The tires were probably picked for their heavy-duty weight bearing ratings and ability to run flat, with zero air pressure.