A wake-up call for 2009: Less talk, more reality-based action.

It’s no secret that times are tough. It’s very possible that if you’re the leader of an organization or company, you have a few major blows coming your way in 2009. Morale is dropping, hope is fading, oversight and micromanaging are increasing and, worst of all, leadership is vanishing!

Yep, leadership is vanishing. When the going gets tough, those of you who haven’t jumped on the reality-based leadership bandwagon will respond in predictable ways. First, you quit your jobs as leaders. (Oh, you still come to work and get a paycheck – but you have quit mentally). Then the BMW driving begins, the Bellyaching, Moaning and Whining, that is. You spend time and resources driving your BMWs about how bad the economy is, how hard it is to find good talent, what idiotic decisions are being made at the top, etc. Then comes the list making – documenting all of the things that would need to change in your environment for you to be able to lead again.

With all your focus on your circumstances and how they need to change in order for you to be able to succeed, you begin over-managing and under-leading your workforce. You jump in, acting as if you can change their reality. But people don’t need you to “fix” their circumstances; they need you to “fix” the way they view their circumstances.

As Einstein pointed out, a problem cannot be solved with the same mindset that created it. Reality- based leaders lead first and manage second. Leading is helping your people recreate their mindsets so that they can succeed in the current circumstances, truly solve problems and impact their own realities. Your people need you to help them become more bulletproof so they have the freedom to succeed, regardless of their circumstances.

Here are some quick ways to recreate your team’s mindset:

Challenge the way in which your people are currently seeing their circumstances. Rather than seeing an event in a negative light, help them to reframe and see the situation in a more positive light.