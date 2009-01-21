Why Your Next-Gen Smartphone Will Do Proper Augmented Reality

Lastminute.com has launched an app for the T-Mobile G1 that does a pretty amazing job of creating an “augmented reality” interface on a cellphone. But, amazing as it is, it’s just a flavor of what next-gen cellphones will deliver as augmented reality displays–true sci-fi stuff is coming sooner than you think.

Lastminute’s Nru app–pronounced “near you”–is part of the trend of location-based services that tell you where nearby food outlets are located, along with shops, entertainment sites and so on. But instead of delivering the data in a boring old list, it does something rather splendid: it displays the info in a real-time swirling compass-like wheel that responds to both your location on the planet and which way you’re pointing when held horizontally, and as a fab “reality overlay map” when held vertically. Check it out in the video.







It’s simple, but very effective since it combines both the GPS system in the phone and the electronic compass, and maximizes the 3G broadband network to deliver timely data based on your location to your phone.

Augmented reality’s been around for years as a concept, if you start with the idea that a pilot’s head-up display is a very crude form. The view Iron Man has through his visor is a more modern sci-fi representation, closer to what current technology can achieve. The technology is a recent focus of many tech companies–we recently showed you Vuzix’s new display goggles that can do both VR and AR, for example. Nokia itself showed a lab-built technology demonstrator dubbed MARA (Mobile Augmented Reality Applications) a few years ago, that combined a camera-equipped cellphone with GPS and accelerometers. The system located itself and downloaded info about the landmarks surrounding the user. The team also worked on image recognition–the imagery from the phone was sent to a central computer that could then determine what the phone was pointing toward and send data back, as a graphical overlay to the display.