Obamabilia: Royalty-free “Kind Eyes” Already Stimulating the Economy

YOU SHOW me yours, and I’ll show mine. My Obamabilia, that is.

I just watched a CNN story on the Mt McKinley-sized dune of opportunistic landfill featuring Obama’s face, “with kind eyes,” according to an ad for ornamental plates.

I love to mock those portrait platters with the gold trim that will blow up your microwave. And aren’t I a fabulous nobody for doing so – apparently the manufacturer has sold a staggering 700,000 at $19.95.

Obama is already working his economic stimulus magic and he hasn’t even uncapped his pen (or turned off his Barackberry).

By allowing his face to be printed, stamped, molded, frosted and die cut on everything edible and inedible to man – sans royalty – he’s making a ton of small businesses a small fortune.

But could he, should he, take a royalty, and direct it towards his economic stimulus efforts? That is, put proceeds from the sale of goods bearing his or his family’s image in a “Recession Recovery Fund,” to be smartly and honestly managed by these people?

Imagine the kudos if he’d announced he was cutting the Inauguration Gala Fund in half and putting it towards the economy, and the gala events became a cheerful cook-out on the White House lawn …