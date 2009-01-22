Women in Nonprofit Technology Who Rock

In December, Fast Company published an article called “ The Most Influential Women in Web 2.0 ” featuring about a dozen amazing women who work in the Web 2.0 world. The list included BlogHer founders Elisa Camahort Page, Jory Des Jardins, and Lisa Stone . Kaliya Hamlin, who is the founder of She’s Geeky , a women and technology conference taking place in Mountain View, CA on January 30-31st was also on the list.

But as with any “best of” or “most this or that” list, it’s bound to be incomplete. So, when Lynne d Johnson from Fast Company asked me to blog a list, I thought I’d create a nonprofit technology category and acknowledge the work of these awesome women:

Nonprofit Social Media Strategists

Wendy Harman is the social media strategist for the Red Cross.

Heather Holdridge is a strategist for Care2.

Danielle Brigida is the social media strategist for the National Wildlife Federation.

Connie Reece advises nonprofits on social media strategies and is the visionary behind the Frozen Pea Fund.

Johanna Bates is the nonprofit technology strategy for Community Partners in Massachusetts.

Nina Simon is the author of the popular Museum 2.0 Blog that covers how museums are using social media.

Rebecca Krause Hardie overs the arts sector and use of social media.

Rebecca Leaman writes for the Wild Apricot Blog and offers strategy advice for small nonprofits.

Nonprofit Marketing and Fundraising

Katya Andresen is Vice President at Network For Good and her blog is the best of the best on nonprofit marketing and fundraising.

Maria Thurrell is the founder a marketing and PR agency that works with nonprofits.

Nedra Weinreich is social marketing guru.

Maddie Grant and Lindy Dryer work with associations to help them integrate social media.

Jocelyn Harmon writes about marketing and nonprofits.

Nancy Schwartz, author of the popular Getting Attention Blog, is known for her sure fire marketing tips.

Kivi Leroux Miller is a writer and trainer who covers all aspects of nonprofit communications, including annual reports.

[Reprinted with permission via Beth’s Blog; Photo Credit: A9407149————— !anaughty!]

Update (1.26.09)

I knew this was going to happen. I looked over this list and realized I forgot a few, plus a couple of colleagues made a few suggestions.

Alexandra Samuels is the founder of Social Signals and has been working in the online engagement space for a long time — and did I mention she’s one of the smartest people I know.

Madeline Stanionis is a legend in the online fundraising and email marketing nonprofit world. Her book on email marketing is a bible with many nonprofits.

Heather Mansfield, founder of Diosa Communications, is the nonprofit social networking expert.



Stacey Monk is the founder of Epic Change and ran a very successful Twitter fundraising campaign last Thanksgiving.



Tori Tucan is the founder of Lend4Health, a unique micro loan organization. She knows anything and everything that’s happening on Twitter related to social actions.



Michaela Hackner is social media strategist and blogger who works with nonprofits and simply amazing.

Mitchell Baker, Chairperson of the Mozilla Foundation and Chairperson and former Chief Executive Officer of the Mozilla Corporation.