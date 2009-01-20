Career Advice from Eric Feng, Chief Technology Officer of Hulu

1. If someone wanted to land a job at your company today, how would you recommend he or she do it?

We obsess about quality. We pay attention to every pixel on the site, every second of every video, every comment from every customer. We hope to find people who share a similar obsession about quality in everything that they do. If that’s you, visit hulu.com/jobs or drop us a line at jobs@hulu.com.

2. What is the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given, and who gave it?

My father gave me the best career advice I’ve ever heard. He said to “sharpen your axe.” It’s an old Chinese proverb that means you can cut a lot of logs if you work hard, but you can cut even more if you work hard with a sharp axe. Everyone can always benefit from additional learning and training. At any stage in your career, invest the time to acquire new skills, research best practices, and improve your capabilities, and you’ll be more efficient and productive.

3. If you were job hunting in this economy, where would you look?

“Hunting” isn’t the tough part for finding opportunities in a tight market. Companies that are hiring aren’t trying to hide that fact — at Hulu, we want our jobs to be found. We want everyone to know about our open positions so we can meet more great candidates. But after you identify an interesting opportunity, the real work begins.

Make sure you have a clear, focused, and targeted application which means doing things like researching each company in depth to understand its business needs, and tailoring your resume for individual positions. In a tight market, don’t make it a general job hunt. It’s critical to have a well thought out plan and strategy for each and every specific position you’re after.