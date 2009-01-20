advertisement
Career Advice from Eric Feng, Chief Technology Officer of Hulu

Before joining Hulu at the age of 28, Eric Feng was the founder and CEO of a video technology company in China and had worked at Microsoft as a developer.

By Chuck Salter

1. If someone wanted to land a job at your company today, how would you recommend he or she do it?

We obsess about quality. We pay attention to every pixel on the site, every second of every video, every comment from every customer. We hope to find people who share a similar obsession about quality in everything that they do. If that’s you, visit hulu.com/jobs or drop us a line at jobs@hulu.com.

2. What is the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given, and who gave it?

My father gave me the best career advice I’ve ever heard. He said to “sharpen your axe.” It’s an old Chinese proverb that means you can cut a lot of logs if you work hard, but you can cut even more if you work hard with a sharp axe. Everyone can always benefit from additional learning and training. At any stage in your career, invest the time to acquire new skills, research best practices, and improve your capabilities, and you’ll be more efficient and productive.

3. If you were job hunting in this economy, where would you look?

“Hunting” isn’t the tough part for finding opportunities in a tight market. Companies that are hiring aren’t trying to hide that fact — at Hulu, we want our jobs to be found. We want everyone to know about our open positions so we can meet more great candidates. But after you identify an interesting opportunity, the real work begins.

Make sure you have a clear, focused, and targeted application which means doing things like researching each company in depth to understand its business needs, and tailoring your resume for individual positions. In a tight market, don’t make it a general job hunt. It’s critical to have a well thought out plan and strategy for each and every specific position you’re after.

About the author

Chuck Salter is a senior editor at Fast Company and a longtime award-winning feature writer for the magazine. In addition to his print, online and video stories, he performs live reported narratives at various conferences, and he edited the Fast Company anthologies Breakthrough Leadership, Hacking Hollywood, and #Unplug

