Web Design You Can Believe In

Web Design You Can Believe In
By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Obama Homepage

At the very moment Barack Obama was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, his IT department flipped the switch on a brand-new Whitehouse homepage. Any designers out there want to weigh in?

Here’s a screen-cap of the old design, which was functional but staid. Suffice it to say that it’s been cleared away. The new site has all the features you’d expect of top-notch interactive design: Media and traffic-grabbing hotspots prominently displayed; clean graphics; a blog (yes, a blog) on the left-hand side; policy positions to the right of that; and a comprehensive selection of links below. In short, it’s not one of those sites that you’ll have to drill into very deeply to get at the information you want. Take a look.

