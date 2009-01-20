Web Design You Can Believe In

At the very moment Barack Obama was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, his IT department flipped the switch on a brand-new Whitehouse homepage. Any designers out there want to weigh in?

Here’s a screen-cap of the old design, which was functional but staid. Suffice it to say that it’s been cleared away. The new site has all the features you’d expect of top-notch interactive design: Media and traffic-grabbing hotspots prominently displayed; clean graphics; a blog (yes, a blog) on the left-hand side; policy positions to the right of that; and a comprehensive selection of links below. In short, it’s not one of those sites that you’ll have to drill into very deeply to get at the information you want. Take a look.