Technology: What Is in Store in 2009

No one is saying that 2009 is going to be a good year for the airlines. But travel technology still will be catalyzing changes behind the scenes that will help the airlines ultimately become more successful, profitable, and “customer-centric” even as the recession is still receding.

If I could characterize 2009 in a word, that word would be volatile.

The early reductions in capacity made last year by North America’s network carriers have helped position those airlines to ride out the downturn, insulating them from changes that are reshaping the marketplace. By contrast, although the low-cost carriers have done better in the cash department, they are still skating on thin margins. These are the realities underlying the volatility we will experience in 2009.

One of those realities is that the airlines will try to raise fares even as they further cut capacity. These capacity cuts are being made in response to lower discretionary spending among leisure travelers and tighter corporate budgets for business travelers. I predict further softening of the market in 2009; at best travel this year will be flat.

Coincident with the across-the-board pullback in travel, we could see some well-known travel brands go out of business in 2009. The current market can’t support them all. What will happen is that in some cases brands will consolidate. It’s already happening among the big airlines.