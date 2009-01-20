HEALTH CARE OR HEALTH BUSINESS?

The New Year started with a challenge. My mother had to go into the hospital urgently. On New Year’s Day I phoned the doctor on duty, because her condition was worsening fast. Fortunately she came rather fast and after my explanation of the situation. She did some investigation and decided that she had to be transported to the hospital. Soon the ambulance came and the medical people started with the diagnosis again. They ‘decided’ to take her to the hospital. In the hospital the expert started with his diagnosis and they took some pictures. After quite a while he talked with us and explained what his conclusion was and that she had to be removed to another hospital. However there were no ambulances available so we had to wait several hours.

Once we arrived in the other hospital, my mother was brought into the first aid department and the whole process started again. We had to wait for a doctor to diagnose her, but it was busy so we waited again several hours. I asked why we had to wait, as it was already clear what the problem was and what the cure was supposed to be. They told me that this was another hospital so they had to start from the beginning all over again. This is quite strange as this hospital was in the same city and belonged to the same group. Why do doctors not accept conclusions from colleagues?

After a couple of hours they confirmed the first diagnosis/conclusion and we had to wait until she could be transported to her room in the hospital. In her room all the people were working very hard and it looked like they had a permanent shortage of qualified help. Some of the nurses were even openly stressed out. But their intent was admirable.