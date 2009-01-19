Innovation at a Six Sigma Conference

Last week I was in Miami for iSixSigma Live! Summit & Awards. Innovation made its way into the agenda in a breakout and a workshop, and it was also a topic for the first day’s general session – David Silverstein, President and CEO, Breakthrough Management Group International – spoke about “Six Sigma and Innovation: A Distinction Without a Difference.”
A few key points from his presentation include:
- “Innovation is about information and data.”
- “Innovation is about connecting the dots.”
- “Innovation doesn’t happen without collaboration.”
He also discussed the principle of separation in time. (It’s something most of us have probably used to solve problems without knowing “it” had a name!)
Separation in time can be explained by the following: you’re working on a problem, you get stuck, you go to a colleague’s office, you explain your problem and you come up with the idea during the explanation. The collaboration was with yourself – you could have been in anyone’s office, whomever was there listening was irrelevant to the solution. The solution came about because you had to re-process and re-state the problem at another time.
If only every problem could be solved so easily…