Innovation at a Six Sigma Conference

Last week I was in Miami for iSixSigma Live! Summit & Awards. Innovation made its way into the agenda in a breakout and a workshop, and it was also a topic for the first day’s general session – David Silverstein, President and CEO, Breakthrough Management Group International – spoke about “Six Sigma and Innovation: A Distinction Without a Difference.”

A few key points from his presentation include:

“Innovation is about information and data.”

“Innovation is about connecting the dots.”

“Innovation doesn’t happen without collaboration.”

He also discussed the principle of separation in time. (It’s something most of us have probably used to solve problems without knowing “it” had a name!)

Separation in time can be explained by the following: you’re working on a problem, you get stuck, you go to a colleague’s office, you explain your problem and you come up with the idea during the explanation. The collaboration was with yourself – you could have been in anyone’s office, whomever was there listening was irrelevant to the solution. The solution came about because you had to re-process and re-state the problem at another time.

If only every problem could be solved so easily…