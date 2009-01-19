The Next Shoe to Drop: Commercial Real Estate

We’re all aware of the calamitous mortgage crisis with consumers loosing their homes, bank foreclosures, the lending freeze and the rapid unraveling of the economy in general. Now the mortgage crisis is moving to Main Street and the commercial real estate market is taking a pounding.

Not too long ago, investors were jumping into the commercial real estate fast lane, buying up office towers, apartment complexes, hotels, shopping malls and any spec property that promised to reap rewards through escalating values. But now things are not looking so rosy for commercial real estate.

Contractors, investors and developers are facing what could be the worst real estate crisis since the early 1990s. The crisis in the 1990s happened when federal tax breaks led to overinvestment and overbuilding. But the impending crisis is the result of cheap credit, which tempted developers to bid up the prices of existing properties creating a price bubble.

Once again, banks are left holding the bag. In the second quarter of 2008, banks held more than 50% of commercial real estate loans, with smaller, regional lenders having a relatively larger exposure. Regional banks are now waiting for a second wave of loan losses to hit, this time instead of toxic residential debt, it’s shopping centers, hotels and major residential and commercial construction projects. The charge-off rate for these loans is about 1.1% and growing.

The number of overdue commercial construction loans is on the rise, which portends a rise in defaults. In the third quarter of 2008, overdue loans had quadrupled from two years earlier for the same period, according to Federal Reserve data. That’s the highest spike since 1994.

Jeffrey DeBoer, president of the Real Estate Roundtable estimates that about $400 billion worth of commercial real estate mortgages will come due by the end of this year. But since many banks have stopped lending to any new construction projects, developers will have a hard time refinancing the hundreds of billions in loans already on the books.