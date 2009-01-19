An Historical Twofer: President Obama and the Internet Inaugural

At the Consumer Electronics Show the other day, KC Estenson, the president of CNN.com estimated that the inauguration will be the most watched event in Internet history. No wonder. Although millions of people are expected to descend on the National Mall in Washington, it’s a workday for most of us. But a workday unlike any other. It’s an almost-holiday, when a distracted nation keeps one eye on the festivities in the capital and another on—um…wait, which knee am I operating on again? Seriously, you might think twice about undergoing any major surgery or financial transactions today.

This isn’t the first inauguration to be available online. Back in 2001 Netscape touted its live streaming of the swearing in. Of course, broadband was nowhere near as widespread as it is now. And this inauguration is different. It’s the perfect made-for-Internet national (and global) viewing event, even more than the election night or last summer’s Olympic Games.

Aside from the fact that people are more likely to have access to a computer at work than a TV, Americans are eager to witness history, the swearing in of our first African-America president. President-elect Obama tapped the networking power of the Internet unlike any previous presidential candidate, to communicate directly to voters, organize rallies, and raise money (see our prescient story The Brand Called Obama). All this coincides with the maturation of online video.

There is no shortage of sites where you can watch today’s events. But here’s a short guide to making the most of the Web’s offerings:







Start with a history lesson.

Hulu, the popular joint project between Fox and NBC Universal, offers footage of previous inaugurations. It’s riveting. McKinley’s speech from 1901, the first inauguration shot on film, looks like a grainy silent film. Don’t remember speeches without a teleprompter? McKinley glances at what look like index cards. Part of the silent footage of Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration in 1917 was shot on stage, the frame partly obscured by a shoulder, giving it the feel of a home movie.

The first time Americans could hear the inaugural address live was in 1925, when it was broadcast on the radio. And thanks to the enterprising filmmakers who developed their film on a special express train between Washington and New York, some New Yorkers also watched footage of Calvin Coolidge taking office the same day in theaters, another technological first.