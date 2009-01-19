The Brand Called President

I got to DC right before the big crowds started to arrive, in time to watch the jumbotrons and bleachers get ready for the masses, and the vendors kick themselves for not putting Obama’s face on more crap. (Oh, we’re all having fun with it. Even our art director is making “baracklava” for the Fast staff to eat while we watch the inauguration.) DC inspires a certain amount of awe on a normal day, but when the buildings trot out their best party clothes, it’s hard not to be filled with a sense of pride.

And this time, it really is different. Cute kids, regal wife, oh yeah, did I mention they’re black?!? — and Facebook basically elected him. Could it get any better than this?

Although the new president seems to have won, for now, the BlackBerry battle, he has not yet begun to fight the technology war ahead. I’ve been spending some time thinking about the accomplishments of the Obama campaign for a follow-up to my cover story, The Brand Called Obama; specifically wondering how the lessons of the campaign are going to be applied to the new task of governance. More on that in future stories and posts.

There’s a big difference, evidently, to being a private citizen running for office, and an elected official subject to reams and reams of outdated restrictions: My sources close to the new media wing of the Transition Team say that there is already a lot of head-shaking going on at the madness that is federal bureaucracy. They are definitely not in Iowa anymore.

I used my visit to DC to catch up with Joe Trippi, of Howard Dean Campaign fame, and Chris Hughes, Director of Online Oranizing for the Obama Campaign, who were both on a panel at the National Press Club titled Ideas for Change in America. The audience was filled with non-profiteers, bloggers, activists, business folk and some MSM. The mood was earnest. The panel, though polite, had some important points to make about the dream of a true open source democracy.

Joe Trippi got down to business first. As exceptional as the civic engagement has been, things are going to be different now that the campaign has arrived at its destination. It’s a matter of money and design. “Government is not going to be replaced, even with Barack Obama in the administration, because the impediments to the way the government works are still in place. And that change will have to come from the people themselves.”

His point is partly about money — it will take awhile for elected officials to become weaned from the teat of lobbyist cash. They don’t know how internet fundraising works, and even if they do, cannot trust that it will work for them. (Congress only got permission to post videos on YouTube a few months ago. Headslap.) “The reason that members of Congress don’t want to make the move [to the internet, for fundraising] is because they can’t say no to lobbyist money or they’ll get beat,” he said simply. “They’re not sure that the citizen base will be there.” Big money donors, he says, lead to a transactional form of government, people expect to get what they pay for. But the problems we have — climate change, terrorism, the economy – are not going to be solved by transactions. They’re just too broad. “That’s the hope of a transformational government, which we don’t have yet.” The implication: Good luck with the transformation if you’re dealing with a government full of quids who are there to deliver a pro quo.