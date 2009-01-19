What Businesses Can Learn from Barack Obama’s Social Media Strategy

It’s the day before President-Elect Obama becomes President Obama, and I’m sitting at my desk prepping for a TV segment on our first wired president.

I’m obviously not the only one aware of Obama’s comfort-level with technology: he had 3 million online donors during the election and 2 million people were passionate enough to create profiles on my.barackobama.com.

Barack Obama gets the Internet and social media the way that Kennedy got TV. You’ve heard the story of how radio listeners thought Nixon won the debates but televsion viewers saw it the other way around? Kennedy was built for TV and Obama is built for the Internet age.

Where can you find Obama online? Well at his Web site he lists no fewer than 16 social media sites where he has a presence, including MySpace, Facebook and Twitter.

Although he’s famous for his Blackberry addiction, I don’t think anyone actually believes he’s handling all of his social media activities himself. I’d question whether he even knows all of his passwords. (God knows I don’t.)

However, since no president is expected to know all and do all (this is why they have a VP, cabinet and about a million other people to whom they delegate,) I don’t think we should be upset about this.

What Obama did so successfully is that he went to where his customer base was. He could no longer afford to meet with everyone at their kitchen tables, but he could friend them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter. He could connect with specific ethnic groups through MiGente (Latinos), BlackPlanet (African-Americans), Glee (“gay, lesbian and everyone else”) and others. (Note to self: is JDate the only Jewish social media site? Can’t be.)