Sully Sullenberger and Self Confidence

Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger III is a hero. I’m sure you know by now that he safely landed a US Airways Airbus A320 with 155 passengers and crew on board on the Hudson River last Thursday. And then walked the cabin – twice – to make sure no one was on board before he left the aircraft. Everybody survived. It’s a pretty amazing story.

When I watched the news coverage that night, I thought, “There’s a man who is totally confident in his skills as a pilot.”

Self confidence is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become self confident you need to do three things: 1) become an optimist; 2) face your fears and act, and 3) surround yourself with positive people.

Sully Sullenberger certainly exemplifies the first two of these traits.

However, I believe there is one other thing that contributed to Sully’s confidence in his ability to land a plane on a river: preparation. Since 1980, He has been a pilot with US Airways. He has trained pilots, helped streamline passenger service, led efforts to improve safety at airports, aided the National Transportation Safety Board in investigating accidents and co-wrote a technical paper with NASA on crew decision-making errors. Before joining US Airways, he was a fighter pilot. He graduated from the US Air Force Academy.

He is the former safety chairman of the Air Line Pilots Association, and is a visiting scholar at the Center for Catastrophic Risk Management at the University of California, Berkeley. The research center studies natural and man-made disasters from floods to airplane crashes.

I wouldn’t want to be on a plane that had to ditch in a river, but if I had to be, I’d want Sully Sullenberger to be the pilot. He was as prepared as anyone to do the job.