A $60 Million Recycling Plant, 500 New Call Center Jobs, and One New Business – Oh My!

That’s A Lot of Bottles

About 200 hundred people gathered at the new Spartanburg, South Carolina plant of the United Resource Recovery Corporation (URRC) to celebrate the farthest reaching project to use their PET recycling technology. As was fitting, attendees raised bottle of Coca Cola to toast the continued partnership of URRC with the Coca Cola Company to open a massive facility which covers 30 acres and is currently employing 50 workers. The plant is expected to add 50 more employees by the end of the year, according to Carlos Gutierrez, president of United Resource Recovery Corp.

The $60 million expansion will allow the plant to produce about 100 million pounds of food-grade PET plastic, the equivalent of nearly two billion, 20-ounce Coca-Cola bottles. Numbers like that mean that Spartanburg, SC is home to the world’s largest bottle-to-bottle recycling plant.

Coca-Cola has set a long-term goal to recycle or reuse 100 percent of its bottles and cans in the United States. By 2010, it hopes to recover 30 percent of its bottles and cans and have 10 percent recycled content in its plastic bottles.

Here They Grow Again

Just two months after a mass-hiring of new employees, the domestic call center based in Ken­nesaw, Georgia, RYLA, is looking to expand its workforce by 500.