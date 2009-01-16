Cutting Back on Charitable Donations – a No-brainer?

Corporate giving needs to be sustainable. It needs to become an integral part of the business strategy. Treating the Social Sector like disposable window dressing is lazy and irresponsible. Get in, or get out.

Our little boat has hit some rough seas. The once balmy, blue sky has turned slate grey. A strong breeze is now a torrid gale, and waves claw at the hull, intent on dragging our bobbing boat to the bottom.

The Financial Crises is upon us, and we are in dire straits.

What to do? Lighten the ship, of course. Search for everything that is not completely necessary to stay afloat and navigate out of this storm. It will be offered up as sacrifice to the storm gods. If its not nailed down – pitch it overboard.

When corporations easily jettison their charitable and volunteer programs, you know they were never ‘necessary’. When companies keep them, even strengthen them, you know they are essential; key components of the corporate strategy.

Shelly Banjo of the Wall Street Journal helps us separate the window dressers from the strategic thinkers.

Next Benefit to Face the Ax: Matching Gifts

Companies Are Now Targeting Programs That Encourage Their Employees to Donate

By SHELLY BANJO