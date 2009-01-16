$300 Peek Mobile Email for Life – Today Only

Peek ‘s slightly alternative mobile comms device, with its email-only service, has captured much interest since it was launched late last year. But today there is a particularly special offer: For a one-time $300 payment, you can get a Peek gizmo and mobile email service for life–there will be no monthly fees.

Considering you’d normally have to shell out $19.95 per month for an email service plan, and $79.99 for the device itself, that’s a pretty amazing deal if you were planning on using your Peek for over a year.

Is this a fabulous bit of PR, or a sign that Peek isn’t making as much money as they’d like? A one-shot, potentially loss-leading revenue-earning maneuver like this is a business classic (TiVo uses it with some frequency), but could be seen as an indication of financial worries inside the company.

Either way, if you’re in the market for a Peek, then this is a deal not to be sniffed at. Hopefully Peek will be around long enough for you to get your money’s worth.

[getPeek via Engadget]