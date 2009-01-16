Why Hudson River-Like Plane Crashes Will Happen Again

Yesterday’s aircraft crash in the Hudson River may have been miraculous in terms of survivability, and it boosted the standing of Twitter , which got stunning images in circulation before the mainstream media. But its suspected cause–birds impacting the plane shorty after take-off–is going to continue to be a problem for aircraft everyday, everywhere around the world.

According to early FAA reports, the US Airways Airbus A320 hit a flock of birds (possibly geese) after taking off from La Guardia at 3.26 EST, resulting in flame-outs of both its engines. Damage to the aircraft’s airframe wasn’t severe, it seems, and former fighter pilot Chesley B. Sullenburger III was then able to bring the aircraft to a safe water crash-landing with all 148 passengers, two pilots and three cabin staff surviving the impact.

A bird-strike of this magnitude, with both engines apparently suffering damage and rendering the airframe unflyable, is astonishingly unlucky. But since day one of manned flight bird strikes have been causing damage to aircraft and knocking them out of the sky. Check out this video of a fighter plane: immediately after take-off a bird is ingested into the single jet engine, disabling the aircraft and requiring the pilots to eject.

And this video shows the dramatic impact of a large bird into a prop-driven aircraft as it approaches an airstrip. In this case the airframe and pilots survived–but if the bird had hit just a few feet to the right it may have smashed into the cockpit, with a totally different outcome.