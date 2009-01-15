Real-Time Communications Means Real Talk

Yesterday, I spent half the day leading two roundtable discussions at the Real-Time Communications Conference, where Steve Etzler and Team BDI packed the house again. See my blog post about his prior event, Convergence 2008.

Here are some good outtakes:

* The keynote was Ray Kerins, VP of Worldwide Communications for Pfizer. When I first saw that someone from Pfizer was the keynote for a communications conference, I thought for sure that Steve had finally lost his marbles (no offense, Steve). I mean, what would someone in “no comment” pharma-land have to possibly say about real-time communications? Turns out a lot. Ray was real, engaging and funny. Who knew pharma had it in ’em? “Pharma and its social model HAS to change,” is a quote directly from Ray at the conference. Ray informed us that when he became part of the communications team at Pfizer, he was told on his second day that the unwritten rule at Pfizer was to toss out the first voice mail or email from journalists. Whoa! Thanks to Ray’s initiatives, Pfizer now has a TRUE worldwide, 24-hour communications team where his team members spend 50% of their time with the media and bloggers are respected like the journalists we are. (Yeah!)

* The panel that was moderated by Sarah Milstein, author of “Twitter and the Micro-Messaging Revolution” included: Morgan Johnston of JetBlue, Dave Armon of PR Newswire, Paul Gennaro of AECOM, David Sacks of Yammer and Marc Monseau of J&J. Definitely a motley crew and definitely engaging. Check out the online video here.

* Dave Armon has a new blog called Pounce Now. Although the blog sports the standard WordPress theme, it’s got some good, off-beat content. It’s clear Dave has somethin’ to say. Let’s see where it goes – the blog is only a month old. (Sidebar: I initially sat next to Dave who was generously Twittering the conference on his Blackberry. I can say that you never know how loud the clicking noise of texting is until you’re sitting at the back of an auditorioum next to someone Twittering and you’re trying to focus on the presentation. I eventually changed seats so that I could ask a question, so it all worked out.) If you’re on Twitter, check out PR Newswire: @prnewswire

* Paul Gennaro talked about the need for brands to act on the information that they get from the real-time communication flow. A great quote from him at the conference addressing that need is, “My wife says I listen, but I don’t do any differently.”