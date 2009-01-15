Philips 21:9 Cinema TV is so Wide it Barely Fits this Headl

It’s hard to get too excited about TVs at the moment: There are so many innovations, from super-slim to OLED, that a new gizmo has to be truly amazing to stand out. And that’s something Philips seems to have achieved with its new 56-inch Cinema TV. It’s massive, and it disposes of the boring old 16:9 aspect ratio to deliver you movies on a 21:9 shaped screen.

As Philips puts it: “With an aspect ratio of 21:9, the Cinema 21:9 is the world’s first cinema-proportioned LCD TV.”

Interestingly the TV’s ratio is 2.33:1, and a quick Google shows that movie aspect ratios vary all the way from TV’s 1.33:1 up to Ben Hur’s MGM Camera 65 tech which had a picture of 2.76:1 ratio. There’s no actual standard at 2.33:1, the closest is Cinemascope at 2.55:1, so you’ll probably still get some form of letterboxing with this TV.

Having said that, it is a better match to anamorphic standard movie proportions than HDTV’s 16:9 shape. And watching a movie on a 56-inch Philips screen without too much black-bar visible at the top or sides would probably be closer to a cinema experience. The set will even have Philips’ proprietary ambilight effects built-in, making your wall light up in time to the picture and supposedly enhancing your viewing experience.

Though there’s no price info yet available, you won’t have long to wait if you’re a movie buff: It’s due in the Spring.

[Gadgetvenue]