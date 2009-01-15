Eight More Experts on Why Darwin Still Matters

On the two hundredth anniversary of Charles Darwin’s birth his theories published as On the Origin of Species are still relevant. Several experts have already chimed in , but here are some additional voices on evolution and Darwin.

Jon Amiel

Director of Creation, new film about Charles Darwin

“The more I learned about this man, who sat for 25 years on the single most important idea in the history of thought out of love for his devout wife, the more interested I became in the idea of a movie. I never thought Darwin’s ideas were any more controversial than Newton’s or Galileo’s. But clearly there are some out there that will soon want us to be teaching that the sun rotates round the earth. I can’t say all this is what made me want to make this film. But it sure as hell makes me glad I did.”

Marcus Du Sautoy

Professor of mathematics and Simonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science at Oxford

“Darwin’s ideas help confirm why we are all programmed to do mathematics. It is only those who can count, recognize symmetry and judge distances who survived the evolutionary battle. The Origin of Species was published 150 years ago at the same time as one of the most fundamental papers in mathematics. Riemann’s seminal paper published in 1859 proposes a revolutionary solution to explain prime numbers, the atoms of arithmetic. It is as important to my subject as Darwin’s publication was for biology.”

Helena Cronin

Darwinian philosopher, London School of Economics

“Still? More than ever. Because today’s Darwinism adopts the genes’-eye view of their immortal journey down the generations — and thereby fathoms the depths of Darwin’s profound insight. Darwin captured the only way that apparent design can arise without a designer: relentless selection on random variation. Darwinism is the key to understanding all living things — not least, ourselves. It is on the brink of transforming the social sciences — and, with that, social affairs, policy-making and our view of our place in the world.”