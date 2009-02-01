Numerology: The Business of Roses

An English breeder spent about $5.5 million and 14 years to cultivate the apricot-colored Juliet,the most expensive ever to be privately developed.

On Valentine’s Day 2008, 214 million roses were sold in the U.S. That year, 59% were red. Around Valentine’s Day rose prices typically spike 42%.

A new rose name may have a maximum of 10 syllables and 30 letters, a rule set by the International Cultivar Registration Authority to curb names like Souvenir de la Princesse Alexis Swiatopolk-Czetwertinski.

After 18 years of research, the Japanese firm Suntory did something that had long been thought impossible. It created blue roses, inserting a pansy gene into the mauve Cardinal de Richelieu.

The potential market for blue roses, which will hit flower shops this year, is estimated at $303.5 million annually.

There are more than 15,000 different rose species & cultivars (cultivated varieties) worldwide.