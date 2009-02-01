Numerology: The Business of Roses

An English breeder spent about $5.5 million and 14 years to cultivate the apricot-colored Juliet,the most expensive ever to be privately developed.
On Valentine’s Day 2008, 214 million roses were sold in the U.S. That year, 59% were red. Around Valentine’s Day rose prices typically spike 42%.
A new rose name may have a maximum of 10 syllables and 30 letters, a rule set by the International Cultivar Registration Authority to curb names like Souvenir de la Princesse Alexis Swiatopolk-Czetwertinski.
After 18 years of research, the Japanese firm Suntory did something that had long been thought impossible. It created blue roses, inserting a pansy gene into the mauve Cardinal de Richelieu.
The potential market for blue roses, which will hit flower shops this year, is estimated at $303.5 million annually.
There are more than 15,000 different rose species & cultivars (cultivated varieties) worldwide.
In 1979, only 7% of all cut roses sold in the U.S. were imported. Today, more than 90% are. Two-thirds of those 1.5 billion-plus foreign-born stems come from Colombia.
The rose is the state flower of four states: Iowa, North Dakota, New York, and Georgia.
In 1898, a single rose went for $3.75 at New York florists. Adjusted for inflation, that’s about $93.
The average price of a dozen long-stemmed red roses last year: $80.
To select the cultivar that would bear her name, Barbra Streisand auditioned three hybrid teas for two years in her garden, which has 1,200 roses. “Barbra Streisand” is a lavender hybrid tea with a pink blush.