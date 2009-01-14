Keeping Your Boss in the Loop Without Causing Information Overload

This was something I didn’t think I struggled with, until a recent staff meeting when day my boss asked me for an update of how things were going in my department. I’m pretty sure I started out on the right path, but, as I continued to think of all of the things we were working on, the update dragged on and on and on. In reality, it probably only lasted about two minutes, but after the dust settled, I provided much more information than was needed or that was even digestible.

It’s easy to forget that your boss might also have a boss to keep in the loop and that he or she has to report, not only on your department, but possibly other departments as well. So, the issue isn’t “whether” to update your boss, it’s “how” and “how often.”

I usually find it helpful to try to frame updates by putting information in a few (no more than five) big buckets. I’ll then provide a few concise details for each area. But in this case, I found myself talking through all of the things that my department was working on, transforming into a human tornado of information.