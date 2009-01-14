Actually, Millennials Do Expect Work Flexibility–Reinterpreting PWC’s Survey

“We do not expect work flexibility.” That’s the headline from PricewaterhouseCoopers’ (PWC) Millennials at Work global survey of 4,271 recent graduates. Wow. A strong statement, and one that completely contradicts what I find in my work, which is that millennials not only want work+life flexibility, they expect it.

The summary of findings concludes that, “Although the millennials seem to indicate flexibility is not expected, we did however receive many comments about wanting more flexibility.” What? Which is it? Something wasn’t adding up. And might organizations take these findings from the well-respected PWC as license to stop focusing on greater work+life flexibility, especially in this economic environment?

The PWC researchers attributed the difference between the quantitative findings and qualitative comments to the fact that, “Perhaps the millennials do not feel that total flexibility is a realistic possibility, even though it is something they might desire. We also believe that their expectations may change as they get older and the need for greater flexibility for example to look after family members may become more of a priority.”

After digging further, I realized the difference between my understanding of millennials’ expectation of flexibility and PWC’s understanding related to how we defined “work flexibility.”

The survey asked: “Do you think your office hours will be mainly flexible hours/mainly regular office hours/ regular office hours with some flexible working?”

The survey found:

66% Regular office hours with some flexibility

18% Mainly flexible hours

16% Mainly regular office hours

My Interpretation: 84% of millennials expect work+life flexibility