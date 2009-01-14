Do You Have Vision for Your Career?

So many good historic quotes highlight the importance vision, like this: “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” That biblical quote is a bit dramatic, but it’s worth contemplating.

Here’s another inspiring one, from Helen Keller: “Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experiences of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, vision cleared, ambition inspired, and success achieved.” (Thanks, thinkexist.com!)

I like contemplating these sorts of quotes at the beginning of the new year. Now is a great time to think ahead, dream of possibilities, and make plans to achieve your successes.

In that spirit, I recommend the article “How to Create a Vision for Your Career.” The piece features the advice of career expert Deborah Brown-Volkman, who suggests that you begin your vision-planning by focusing on your wants.

What do you want to see happen in your job or career this year? In the next three years?

It’s easy to pay lip service to this idea, but I find committing to such a process is really difficult. I’m easily distracted by other things and just don’t take the time to be so reflective — even though I know it will be good for me in the long run.

The concept of sitting and thinking feels ancient and foreign to me, or maybe a waste of time that will yield nothing. I often feel that same way when I sit down to write, yet I’m usually surprised by results once I give myself over to it.