Answer the question.

In the current economic climate people are reticent to try new things. They are relying on what they know and people they trust for advice on new products and services for their businesses and homes. The only problem with this is that in many cases they don’t really like what they see. They don’t like what they are doing, they don’t want for themselves what the person who’s giving the advice wants; in spite of that, they proceed to tether their cart to the same horse and expect it to go somewhere new.

While the times they may be a-challenging, there is no better opportunity to confront today’s realities and formulate new patterns. If you don’t like what you see, change your thoughts. If you change the seat of your thoughts, a new effect will appear. Our thoughts are the drivers of our experience. The drama patterns, the sickness patterns, the late patterns, the monetary patterns, the mess patterns, the victim patterns, the nasty or sarcastic remark patterns all create your reality. See these patterns for the jailers they are. Next time you choose to hate your job, be disappointed with your kids, feign sickness, be late, live from lack, remember — a change of thought will change your life.

Challenge yourself to think creatively and consciously. Not from those old stereotypes — such as what you think work should be; how a ‘perfect’ family lives, or the prepackaged life the media forces upon us; that all clients are the same; that nothing is better than what is. If we don’t like what we see in the mirror, changing the mirror won’t help.

See what’s right in your life, at work, in your finances, with your friends, with your boss. Create more good by focusing on what is working. Focus on the parts of your work/life that you love and leave the rest for someone else to love. In so doing, you will create more success. Our energy flows where our attention goes. If we focus on what is NOT working we will experience more broken things. Build on what’s working well and what’s bringing you joy. Think about those people you deal with that have figured out how to love what they do.

In his new book “Outliers: The Story of Success“, Malcolm Gladwell talks in depth about the factors that drive personal success. The author of “Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking” illuminates how doing good and learning what makes us happy are inextricably bound up with the patterns we follow in our work/life.

People are attracted to businesses and other people that value what they are doing and are happy with their lives. Is your “value-add” old broken patterns? What do you bring to the table of your work/life? If you haven’t given this any thought, the economy certainly will shake out those who have figured this out from those who haven’t.

As Elizabeth Gilbert attests in her best seller “Eat, Pray, Love” trust that you can, that you have, that you know, and that you will pattern. Let go of the same challenges that don’t serve you and go create your new circumstance. Change the concept of yourself by disengaging from the erroneous patterns that have limited you from building your business, saving for the future, getting that degree, making that move, quitting that job, or releasing that relationship that no longer serves you.