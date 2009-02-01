The Best Super Bowl Ad Ever!

LONG SHOT, HIGH ANGLE: A rain-slick, winding mountain road at sunset. A Ford truck takes the turns, fast and confident. A hand in a driving glove holds a frosty mug of Budweiser out the window. The rays of the setting sun angle through the glass and refract into an American flag.

INT. TRUCK: A sunglasses-wearing dog is at the wheel, Heidi Klum at his side, wearing a baby-doll T with the Victoria’s Secret logo. She begins to pull it over her head.

DOG

(approvingly) RRRRww —

ANGLE ON Klum, who finishes removing the Victoria’s Secret T to reveal another shirt with the DeWalt Tools logo. She produces a DeWalt drill and revs it suggestively.

DOG — rrrr?

The dog takes a sip of Bud.

KLUM Rex, look out!

The truck is about to slam into a column of slow-walking Clydesdales. The dog jams on the brakes.