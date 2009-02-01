Women in Tech: The Entrepreneurs

This custom social-network maker made a splash on our May 2008 cover, and not just because she knew what a viral expansion loop was. With 500,000-plus networks now running on Ning, the company has had its share of developer challenges but remains cashed up and growing.

Caterina Fake

cofounder

Flickr

Fake not only cofounded photo-sharing behemoth Flickr but also sold it to Yahoo for a reported $35 million. Now everyone is buzzing about her next project, something called Hunch, which is in stealth mode.

Eileen Gittins

CEO

Blurb

Gittins’s book self-publishing platform is lean and green and has unleashed the insta-author (and book retailer) in everyone from amateur photographers to big brands like Lexus. With a million-plus books created, Blurb is also–ahem–profitable.

Sandy Jen and Elaine Wherry

cofounders

Meebo