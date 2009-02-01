Women in Tech: The Gamers

After a six-year tenure at Sony running the 15-million-copy SingStar franchise, Bozek was tapped in September to revitalize Atari.

Lucy Bradshaw

Executive Producer

Electronic Arts

Bradshaw, who headed production for some of the mega-selling Sims iterations, led the 100-person production team for Spore, game designer Will Wright’s latest smash hit.

Sara de Freitas

Director of Research

Serious Games Institute

De Freitas sits at the epicenter of the serious-gaming movement: U.K.-based SGI aims to use gaming technology and techniques for nonentertainment purposes, from education to health care to defense.

Denise Fulton

Studio Head

Midway Games