Women in Tech: The Gamers

Paulina Bozek
Development Director
Atari
After a six-year tenure at Sony running the 15-million-copy SingStar franchise, Bozek was tapped in September to revitalize Atari.
Lucy Bradshaw
Executive Producer
Electronic Arts
Bradshaw, who headed production for some of the mega-selling Sims iterations, led the 100-person production team for Spore, game designer Will Wright’s latest smash hit.
Sara de Freitas
Director of Research
Serious Games Institute
De Freitas sits at the epicenter of the serious-gaming movement: U.K.-based SGI aims to use gaming technology and techniques for nonentertainment purposes, from education to health care to defense.
Denise Fulton
Studio Head
Midway Games
Fulton oversees 100-plus programmers, designers, writers, and artists at the Austin outpost of the legendary company that brought us Space Invaders and Mortal Kombat. (At press time, Midway was staving off bankruptcy.)
Morgan Romine
Team Captain
Frag Dolls
Until recently, she was a crack marketer at Ubisoft, helping turn titles like Assassin’s Creed into hits. But her superhero status derives from her role as captain of the Frag Dolls, the first all-female team to win a professional gaming tournament. In that role, she travels the world proving that women are gamers too–and kick-ass ones at that.