Women in Tech: The Evangelists

Baker, a part-time trapeze artist, is a full-time advocate for open-source software and an Internet that functions as a public resource.

Danah Boyd

ethnographer and social-media expert

Microsoft Research New England

Boyd understands better than anyone how (and why) teenagers use the Internet as an alternative social space. Early this year, she joined Microsoft’s new pure research lab in Boston.

Red Burns

founder

New York University’s Interactive Telecommunications Program

The godmother of Silicon Alley. Burns’s pioneering work in alternative media begat the “Harvard of interactive,” as Newsweek once called NYU’s program. Decades later, she’s still shaping young minds.

Susan Crawford

law professor

University of Michigan