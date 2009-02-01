Women in Tech: The Activists

Yvette J. Alberdingk Thijm

executive director

Witness

A member of Witness’s board of directors since 2005, Alberdingk Thijm joined the nonprofit human-rights video community full time in 2008. Dana Bourland

senior director

Enterprise Community Partners’ Green Communities Bourland’s carbon-offset fund backs design and construction choices that yield the cleanest, most energy-efficient houses. It raises money for affordable homes and saves the environment in the process. Beth Kanter

consultant

BethKanter.org The master of social-media fund-raising, Kanter (who shares her techniques widely) recently brought in $200,000 for Cambodian orphans using Twitter and other social-media tools. Darlene Liebman

cofounder

Howcast Media

In partnership with Facebook, Google, YouTube, and others, Liebman’s Howcast teaches people worldwide to use the social Web to organize grassroots political movements. Ellen Miller

cofounder and executive director

Sunlight Foundation Nobody has done more than Miller to use technology to bring transparency to Washington. For three years, her foundation has been churning out Web sites, databases, and online tools that open congressional doings to common folk. Paulina Bozek

Development Director

Atari After a six-year tenure at Sony running the 15-million-copy SingStar franchise, Bozek was tapped in September to revitalize Atari. Lucy Bradshaw

Executive Producer

Electronic Arts

Bradshaw, who headed production for some of the mega-selling Sims iterations, led the 100-person production team for Spore, game designer Will Wright’s latest smash hit. Sara de Freitas

Director of Research

Serious Games Institute De Freitas sits at the epicenter of the serious-gaming movement: U.K.-based SGI aims to use gaming technology and techniques for nonentertainment purposes, from education to health care to defense. Denise Fulton

Studio Head

Midway Games Fulton oversees 100-plus programmers, designers, writers, and artists at the Austin outpost of the legendary company that brought us Space Invaders and Mortal Kombat. (At press time, Midway was staving off bankruptcy.) Morgan Romine

Team Captain

Frag Dolls

