Women in Tech: The Activists

Yvette J. Alberdingk Thijm
executive director
Witness
A member of Witness’s board of directors since 2005, Alberdingk Thijm joined the nonprofit human-rights video community full time in 2008.
Dana Bourland
senior director
Enterprise Community Partners’ Green Communities
Bourland’s carbon-offset fund backs design and construction choices that yield the cleanest, most energy-efficient houses. It raises money for affordable homes and saves the environment in the process.
Beth Kanter
consultant
BethKanter.org
The master of social-media fund-raising, Kanter (who shares her techniques widely) recently brought in $200,000 for Cambodian orphans using Twitter and other social-media tools.
Darlene Liebman
cofounder
Howcast Media
In partnership with Facebook, Google, YouTube, and others, Liebman’s Howcast teaches people worldwide to use the social Web to organize grassroots political movements.
Ellen Miller
cofounder and executive director
Sunlight Foundation
Nobody has done more than Miller to use technology to bring transparency to Washington. For three years, her foundation has been churning out Web sites, databases, and online tools that open congressional doings to common folk.
Paulina Bozek
Development Director
Atari
After a six-year tenure at Sony running the 15-million-copy SingStar franchise, Bozek was tapped in September to revitalize Atari.
Lucy Bradshaw
Executive Producer
Electronic Arts
Bradshaw, who headed production for some of the mega-selling Sims iterations, led the 100-person production team for Spore, game designer Will Wright’s latest smash hit.
Sara de Freitas
Director of Research
Serious Games Institute
De Freitas sits at the epicenter of the serious-gaming movement: U.K.-based SGI aims to use gaming technology and techniques for nonentertainment purposes, from education to health care to defense.
Denise Fulton
Studio Head
Midway Games
Fulton oversees 100-plus programmers, designers, writers, and artists at the Austin outpost of the legendary company that brought us Space Invaders and Mortal Kombat. (At press time, Midway was staving off bankruptcy.)
Morgan Romine
Team Captain
Frag Dolls
Until recently, she was a crack marketer at Ubisoft, helping turn titles like Assassin’s Creed into hits. But her superhero status derives from her role as captain of the Frag Dolls, the first all-female team to win a professional gaming tournament. In that role, she travels the world proving that women are gamers too–and kick-ass ones at that.