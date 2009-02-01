Women in Tech: The Brainiacs

In the future, technology will be both the means of waging war and the key to keeping peace. Brown has literally written the book: Her Joint Net-Centric Operations Campaign Plan is the strategy to “better integrate and synchronize joint community transformation and maximize joint warfighting capabilities.” Sit up straight when you read that, soldier.

Helen Grenier

iRobot

Grenier has done more than anyone to bring the power of robots to the U.S. military. Though she resigned as chair in October, Grenier remains on the board of iRobot, whose stair-climbing, video-shooting PackBot has already made our soldiers safer and more effective.

Susan Landau

Sun Microsystems

When she isn’t talking about number theory and computational algebra (and who isn’t these days?), Landau is a leading researcher and expert on wiretapping, computer encryption, and security issues.

Esther Takeuchi

University at Buffalo