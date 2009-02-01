Women in Tech: The Bloggers

Best known for getting fired for blogging about her work life, Armstrong coined the term for the experience: “dooce.” Now she’s the model for mommy blogging, writing with humor and candor about her battles with depression, being a former Mormon, and, yes, the rugrats. Apparently, honesty puts food on the table too.

Elisa Camahort Page, Jory Des Jardins, and Lisa Stone

BlogHer

Once, all bloggers seemed to be white men. BlogHer’s directory of 2,200 (and counting) female bloggers has proved otherwise. It’s also a community, the prime mover behind the first big conference for women bloggers, and developer of an ad network of targeted blog affiliates.

Shai Coggins

b5media

Co-owner of one of the largest blog networks, she is an influential blogger in her own right.

Justine Ezarik

iJustine