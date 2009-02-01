Women in Tech: The Bloggers

Heather Armstrong
Dooce
Best known for getting fired for blogging about her work life, Armstrong coined the term for the experience: “dooce.” Now she’s the model for mommy blogging, writing with humor and candor about her battles with depression, being a former Mormon, and, yes, the rugrats. Apparently, honesty puts food on the table too.
Elisa Camahort Page, Jory Des Jardins, and Lisa Stone
BlogHer
Once, all bloggers seemed to be white men. BlogHer’s directory of 2,200 (and counting) female bloggers has proved otherwise. It’s also a community, the prime mover behind the first big conference for women bloggers, and developer of an ad network of targeted blog affiliates.
Shai Coggins
b5media
Co-owner of one of the largest blog networks, she is an influential blogger in her own right.
Justine Ezarik
iJustine
Some 20 million viewers watched her invent lifecasting, in real time, in 2007. Now one-half of the duo of the AT&T promotional series “Lost in America,” she has become more than just an Internet celebrity–she’s a branding expert.
Anastasia Goodstein
Ypulse
Marketers flock to Ypulse, the most comprehensive daily read on youth and pop culture, to better target gen Y. Offline assets: a hot book (Totally Wired: What Teens and Tweens Are Really Doing Online) and annual conferences in Boston and San Francisco.
Arianna Huffington
The Huffington Post
The political wonk’s news site has more than 2,000 bloggers contributing to it.
Xeni Jardin
Boing Boing
A cross between Marilyn Monroe and a pocket-protector geek, Jardin has driven the eclectic blog about everything cool on the Web to 11 million page views a month.
Helen Philpot and Margaret Schmechtman
Margaret and Helen
Best friends for 60 years, Philpot and Schmechtman started blogging to keep in touch after retiring to different parts of the country. Then, during the election campaign, their authentic observations on life, love, and Sarah Palin went viral, earning a quarter-million fans and the adoration of virtually the entire political blogosphere.
Corvida Raven
SheGeeks
The 21-year-old communications major employed tools like Twitter to garner the attention of the technorati–and land a gig at The Industry Standard.
Aliza Sherman
Web Worker Daily
In 1995, Sherman started Webgrrls International, the first woman-owned, full-service Web company. These days, she writes for Web Worker Daily and has three popular blogs of her own.
Gina Trapani
Lifehacker
She went from writing code to writing one of the highest-trafficked (25 million monthly visitors) technology blogs ever. The go-to online manual for geeks, Lifehacker is now a book, subtitled “88 Tech Tricks to Turbo-charge Your Day.”