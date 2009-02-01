Four Lessons in Creative Repurposing

Plant Food

Trash: Worms produce their body weight in waste every 24 hours.

Salvage: Terracycle converts organic garbage destined for landfills into environmentally friendly liquid plant food (from worm poop).

Cash: Terracycle is now sold in Wal-Mart, Home Depot, and Whole Foods, and expects to generate $15 million in revenue in 2009.

Vintage Clothing

Trash: Americans throw away 21 billion pounds of clothing and fabrics each year.

Salvage: Some 2.5 billion pounds of those clothes end up in resale shops such as Savers, the largest private vintage emporium, with 210 stores.

Cash: The industry reported a 35% sales boost in 2008. Vintage is trendy too: Supermodel Agyness Deyn is known for her “proper mad” outfits.