Google Takes on TV Ads

Google

> New York, New york

Michael Steib, 32, joined Google from NBC Universal in early 2007. He oversees the new Google TV Ads program, which brings the auction system developed by the search giant for online ads to TV spot buying.

“One of the things we’ve learned from online advertising is that marketers make day-to-day decisions. In the traditional model of TV ad sales, you make buying commitments months in advance. With our system, you can bid on spots up to the day before. We’ve also just introduced a feature that uses search. If you’re Allstate or DirecTV, two of our customers, you can type in keywords such as ‘family’ or ‘football,’ and our system generates a list of programs whose metadata is either an exact match or related. We’re only going to give you content contextually relevant to your brand. And all that takes minutes. The next day, you get a report back that tells you what spots ran, what audience was delivered, and how much of your budget was spent. You’re getting almost real-time data.”