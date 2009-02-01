Mobile World Congress Preview

“The current financial uncertainties are going to be a big discussion point, because this is an industry that has experienced extreme growth. In 2007, the handset market grew at around 16%. In 2008, that slowed to around 10%. Volume growth is still strong in emerging markets, but it’s happening at the very low end of the price band.”



Michael Joseph

CEO

Safaricom

“We’re still getting new subscribers as coverage expands. As handset and tariff prices come down, more Kenyans can afford phones. Kenya’s mobile penetration rate is still only 35%, but in the next five years, we expect that to reach 60%.”



Bob Plaschke

CEO

Sonim Technologies