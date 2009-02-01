GE’s New Ecomagineer Spills It

GE mirrors the American economy much better than most companies — for good and ill. Last year, the credit squeeze assailed GE Capital, its financial-services arm; the company missed an earnings prediction, driving the stock price down by half; it even turned to Uncle Warren for a $3 billion shot of confidence.

During the same period, however, green innovation helped buoy the 131-year-old company. Revenue at GE’s three-year-old Ecomagination division, centered on renewable energy, water services, and clean tech, rose an estimated 21%, to $17 billion. GE’s annual investment in cleaner R&D doubled to $1.4 billion. So the stakes are high for Ecomagination’s brand-new chief, Steve Fludder, a GE lifer who had been running the company’s water unit. Fludder, 48, met us at GE’s James Bond — esque five-story underground complex built into a wooded Fairfield, Connecticut, hillside. After being based overseas for the past 12 years, he didn’t even have a company ID yet. But he had plenty to say.

FC: What role will Ecomagination play at GE in the next 25 years?

GE has, historically, reinvented itself around opportunity. Eco touches on everything that we do, from energy, to oil and gas, aviation, transportation, health care. It’s a fundamental redefinition of GE for the future.

The current economic climate doesn’t dim your enthusiasm?

I love this question. The “Eco” has a dual meaning: ecology and economy. Customers can always buy on the economics alone. That’s why it’s a sustainable business strategy.

You come from water, the first Ecomagination business. Is water still central to the strategy?