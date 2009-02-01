Manufacturing Doubt in Product Defense

FC: What exactly do product-defense companies do?

They combine science with public relations to help clients avoid regulation and litigation. I have yet to see a study published by a product-defense firm that conflicts with the needs of the study’s sponsors. The intent is to cast doubt on real science. The industry has deep roots in the fight over tobacco.

Who are the major players?

Some of the big ones are Exponent, Gradient, ChemRisk, and the Weinberg Group. There are many small ones. Any scientist can hang out a shingle and hope to attract the interests of a polluter. There are a lot of academics who do this work.

Who hires them?

Manufacturers and trade associations. In some cases, they are paid through attorneys to avoid public disclosure, hiding behind attorney work-product privilege.

How do they use their studies?