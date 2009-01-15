Mint.com Helps Stop Fraud

Since I wrote about Mint in Fast Company I’ve been a user of their product, which has grown to become the most popular free online personal finance software. Yesterday I got an email that has made me an even more loyal customer:

“Over the past 24 hours, you may have read news reports in the Washington Post, the Boston Globe and elsewhere that millions of Americans may have recently been fraudulently charged about $0.25 each from merchants named Adele or GFDL.

In response to this news, We reviewed all users’ accounts today and identified that you have a charge from one or both of these merchants.”

I quickly looked up my account and sure enough, there was an unfamiliar 19 cent charge. Fifteen minutes later, I had successfully disputed the charge with Citibank–which, by the way, had not seen fit to alert its customers to the problem.

I would never have taken the time to check for this charge on my own. Some have raised privacy issues with letting a third party like Mint have your account passwords, but in a situation like this one I’m glad to have someone looking over my shoulder.