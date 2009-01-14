So if the Global Economy stresses teamwork and collaboration, then why are resumes all about individual accomplishments?

With all the talk about the necessity for teamwork and collaboration given the further decentralizing of the Global Economy . . . then why are resumes all about marketing our individual accomplishments?

As an Executive Recruiter, here’s the true irony I can pass on:

If a candidate or job seeker has the word ‘team’ in their resume more than 2 – 3 times, HR often perceives that the individual is stressing collaborative accomplishments because they have none to claim as their own.

Yes, unfortunate . . . but perception dictates whether you’re selected or not. In this case, it just doesn’t make sense.