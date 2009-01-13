As I point out in my Amazon.com bestseller, Straight Talk for Success , successful people create positive personal impact. If you want to create positive personal impact, you need to do three things: 1) build and nurture your unique personal brand; 2) be impeccable in your presentation of self – in person and on line; and 3) know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

Sunday’s Denver Post had a very interesting column on managing your on line presence by Michael Koenigs, a senior at Harvard. In part, Michael said…

“We publicize our own lives. Students post candid party pictures on Facebook, videos on YouTube, and diaries on Blogspot for all to see. We document our everyday lives in unprecedented ways. But in addition to our own efforts, companies like Google and Yahoo monitor our online behavior, share our personal emails with third parties, and save our videos and chats…Much of what is posted on the web is beyond our control.

“Future politicians will be haunted not by whether they inhaled in college, but by whether their former friends posted pictures of their prodigal behavior. Peers with cellphone cameras have replaced the paparazzi. Partygoers playfully shout ‘blackmail photo’ seconds after snapping photos of students making out or drinking from a keg.

“By blurring the boundary between public and private lives, social networking sites have become intertwined with our most personal interactions. But the ease and efficiency with which these sites allow people to communicate and share photos ensures that they will continue to play a significant role in our culture. Their mark on politics, education and personal interaction has only just begun.”

Michael makes some great points. I used to think of being impeccable in your presentation of self as dressing well and looking good. But as Michael points out, you need to pay attention to not only how you dress, but what you post on line and what other people post about you as well.

Anita Shreve’s latest book, Testimony, is a novel that depicts how several lives disintegrated as a result of an unfortunate combination of too much alcohol, poor judgment and a camcorder at an eastern boarding school.