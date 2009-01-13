Lego To Make Blocky MP3 Players, Cameras and Walkie-Talkies

Okay, it’s strictly an agreement between Lego and manufacturer Digital Blue that’s the source of these new gizmos–but they are going to be Lego brick-shaped. And that’ll get millions of kids (and a huge bunch of adults) salivating, for sure.

Starting this summer you can expect to see Lego-themed digital cameras, walkie-talkies, video cameras (presumably low-end pocket camcorder-style ones,) MP3 players and a bunch of other electronic toys. They’ll be aimed at kids. But, while they’ll be Lego-themed and classic toy brick-shaped, they won’t come apart.

This makes perfect sense if you think of the design complexity and riskiness of allowing some child to dismantle their walkie-talkie down to the component level. And though it’ll disappoint some Lego builders keen to combine them into a walkie-MP3-digicam (try BUGlabs instead), it should still let you integrate the devices into your other Lego models. And it won’t be long ’til someone combines an NXT walking robot with a video camera to make their own spy robot, you can bet.

There’s also going to be a suite of gizmos aimed at adults, using over-sized bricks to make boom boxes, alarm clock radios and the like. Bo–ring.

It’s a slightly interesting move for Lego, since the company’s forays into high-tech have usually been tightly integrated into their own designs–like the Mindstorms robotics kits. But with copycat devices like the “Lego” MP3 brick and flash drives around, it makes sense for the Danish firm to capitalize on its branding.

Pricing will be in the $20 to $60 range.